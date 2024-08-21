Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 256,317 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 256,317 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $269,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

