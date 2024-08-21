Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 414,723 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.99% of AngioDynamics worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 403,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,896,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of ANGO opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

