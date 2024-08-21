Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,682 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

