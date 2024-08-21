Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 193.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,807 shares of company stock valued at $662,604. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.