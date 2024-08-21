Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 504.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

