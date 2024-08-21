Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.2 %

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

IDCC opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on InterDigital

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.