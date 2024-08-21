Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Belden worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,356. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Belden Stock Down 1.5 %

BDC opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.