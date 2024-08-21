ATCO (ACO.X) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ATCO (TSE: ACO.X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2024 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at C$44.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.12. ATCO Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at ATCO

In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.