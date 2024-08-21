ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

ATI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. 16,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,294. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 202.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

