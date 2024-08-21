Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Insider Acquires A$95,714.70 in Stock

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Newman acquired 1,276,196 shares of Atlas Pearls stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,714.70 ($64,672.09).

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

