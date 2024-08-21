ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATRenew Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

