Atwater Malick LLC Has $15.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

