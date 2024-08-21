Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$10.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.18. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$11.31. The company has a market cap of C$524.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.62.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

