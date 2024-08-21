Avid Wealth Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,232,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 65,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.