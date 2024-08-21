Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $378.89

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $378.89 and last traded at $376.02, with a volume of 35512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $373.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,471 shares of company stock worth $1,145,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.