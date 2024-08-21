BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

BAIC Motor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

