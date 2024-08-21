Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,981. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 80,192 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,404 shares during the period.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.