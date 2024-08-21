Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.66

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 10457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 629.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

