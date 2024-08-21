Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 258,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.