Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $20.64. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 6,813,240 shares changing hands.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

