Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after buying an additional 3,461,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $16,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,250.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 202,703 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $6,382,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

