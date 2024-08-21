Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $318.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $406.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.