BioNTech SE Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 177.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.