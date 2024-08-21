Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director John A. Bartholdson Acquires 80,000 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bioventus Stock Performance
Bioventus stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.68.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
