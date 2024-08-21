Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 155323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Specifically, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 25,500 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $698.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

