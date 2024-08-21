BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Announces Earnings Results

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
BitFuFu Price Performance
NASDAQ FUFU opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.
BitFuFu Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.