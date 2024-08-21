BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Announces Earnings Results

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

BitFuFu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUFU opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.