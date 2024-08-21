Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 5,900 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60.
Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00.
Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE:BDI opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$589.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
