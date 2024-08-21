Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 5,900 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$589.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.67.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

BDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.