BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 200,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,728,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of BUI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,233. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.