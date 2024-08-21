Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 32,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 56,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
