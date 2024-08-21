Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 32,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 56,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

