Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.02. Approximately 103,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 566,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Specifically, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.