Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

