Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Upgraded by Compass Point to Strong-Buy

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.54 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

