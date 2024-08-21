Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,107 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 232.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

CTSH opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

