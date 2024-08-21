Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,281 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 3.6 %

FSLR stock opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock worth $9,598,253 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

