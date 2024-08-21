Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

