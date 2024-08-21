Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

