Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,081,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,603,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CORT. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,759. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $39.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

