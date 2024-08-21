Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.27.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

