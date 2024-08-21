Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 614.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $536.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day moving average of $570.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

