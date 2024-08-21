Blue Trust Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $509,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,859.1% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 81,280 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

