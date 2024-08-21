Blue Trust Inc. Buys 63 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $377.15 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.