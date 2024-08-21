Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

