Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

