Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE OMC opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

