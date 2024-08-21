Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

