Blue Trust Inc. Has $112,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

