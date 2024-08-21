Blue Trust Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 128.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.