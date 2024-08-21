Blue Trust Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 178.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in General Motors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 596,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

