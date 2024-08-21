Blue Trust Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

