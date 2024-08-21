Blue Trust Inc. Has $115,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

